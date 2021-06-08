Central Booking annex opens at Schuylkill County Prison

Jun. 8—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County Sheriff Joseph Groody said Monday that the county's Central Booking office has expanded, adding a fingerprint/photograph machine to operate inside the Schuylkill County Prison.

The new fingerprint processing station purchased from DataWorks Plus LLC of North Carolina for $39,000 is identical to the station in use at Central Booking in the county courthouse, he said.

"It has been the intent of the sheriff for the past two years to put in a fingerprinting station there (the prison) for anyone incarcerated," said Chief Deputy Sheriff Brian Tobin, "so instead of dragging them out of the building we do all that fingerprinting over there, providing a safer environment."

Groody said security and safety were his main concerns.

"For years we've been bringing prisoners over here (the courthouse), which poses a threat not only to deputies but to the general public," he said.

There is also a chance a prisoner could try to escape.

"When you're incarcerated, you have two options — either serve your time or escape; there was always a flight risk," Groody said. "There have been a couple of times we had people try and get away."

Unlike neighboring Berks County, where anyone arrested has his or her fingerprints taken and is photographed immediately at the time of arraignment, Schuylkill does not have a 24-hour central booking office.

Groody hopes to have a deputy sheriff work an alternate shift, possibly 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., to fingerprint anyone incarcerated during those hours.

"If anyone is arrested during the night, that deputy is there to fingerprint them right away," Groody said.

"We're (the sheriff's office) in charge of fingerprinting everyone in this county, all the way from shoplifting to homicide," he added.

Groody said there are times when someone is arrested during the night and, if they are able to make bail, they may never return to be fingerprinted as required by law.

"Some people just go and you can't find them," he said. "With this station, no prisoner will ever leave the prison without being fingerprinted."

He said Elizabeth Bush, who attended West Virginia University and graduated with a degree in forensic science, supervises Central Booking. Five deputies are qualified to operate the fingerprinting station, too, he said.

Groody said the purchase and installation of the station has been two years in the making and suffered several delays.

He said prison Warden David Wapinsky and Capt. Jon Bowman, as well as Scott Lipsett, a supervisor at the Schuylkill County 911 Center, were invaluable in making it happen.

"This was a team effort," Groody said.

He said the machine was paid for out of the prison commissary fund.

"There is no charge to the taxpayer," Groody said. "The commissary money is used for the prisoners, and this machine is for the prisoners."