New Central Bucks board sued for votes on policy reversals. What now?

A lawsuit filed by two Central Bucks residents claims the new school board has violated the state’s open meeting laws several times since early December.

The Jan. 3 filing in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas asks a judge for a permanent injunction on the current board from using its attorney David Conn as its solicitor and halting it from taking action to reverse the prior board’s policies or “taking action on litigation items.”

Most of the allegations stem from the Dec. 4 school board meeting, where the new Democrat-led board rebuked the former Republican majority by reversing its lame duck session votes and kicked four controversial policies back to committee.

Those votes were the result of a handful of agenda items added during the meeting, changes to the meeting agenda which the lawsuit claims violated the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

The state’s open meeting laws require agencies to discuss and vote on business at publicly advertised meetings based on agendas made 24 hours in advance.

“Without knowledge that these items would or may be discussed, the public was deprived the opportunity to prepare for the meeting for the purpose of being able to provide meaningful public comment concerning the policies,” the lawsuit states.

School board President Karen Smith had previously said that outgoing board president Dana Hunter set the agenda and had ignored the incoming board’s requests to add items before the meeting.

Smith added that all board members shared their plans to add to the upcoming agenda and at least two newspapers published stories about the changes before the meeting.

“It is actually likely that more community members were aware of the motions due to the media coverage than they would have been had the items only been published on the agenda. Finally, we shared the motions at the beginning of the meeting prior to public comment,” Smith said.

Should the Central Bucks board have waited?

Smith also said that she believed the new board was left few options when their agenda requests weren’t met.

The sense of urgency was also in part due to legal deadlines. During its lame duck session, the previous board also voted to appeal a court ruling on the Central Bucks 2025 voting map and approved a $700,000 severance package for former superintendent Abram Lucabaugh that the new board wanted to start a legal inquiry into immediately.

“We could wait until Tuesday morning, Dec. 5 and call a meeting for Wednesday, Dec. 6, which would have meant a great deal of extra work for our staff, or add the items to the agenda during the meeting, using the provisions allowed for by the Sunshine Act,” Smith said.

Melissa Melewsky, staff counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association and a Sunshine Act legal expert, said if the new board was being obstructed by the old board, then they should have probably held a special meeting “where the person who was an impediment is no longer an impediment.”

While there are conditions under the Sunshine Act to add agenda items, Melewsky said a special meeting with a new agenda could have met the same ends.

Those rules for adding agenda items have also seen recent changes from a court case referenced multiple times in the lawsuit.

Changes to PA Sunshine Act agenda rules

A 2021 change to the Sunshine Act required agencies to post their agendas within 24 hours of a meeting, with some exceptions to add new items.

An agency could add items during a meeting if they were “di minimis” or minor additions, didn’t include spending taxpayer money or entering into a contract, the item is raised by a resident during the meeting, if there is “a real or potential emergency” or new business was added by a board majority vote.

In October 2021, the Parkland School District added a collective bargaining agreement to its agenda that had been approved by the teachers’ union just hours before the meeting.

A resident took the board to court, where the district argued that only one of the exceptions needed to be met in order to satisfy the state laws.

That lawsuit went through the courts and the state’s Commonwealth Court ruled this past November that a majority vote alone is not enough to meet transparency requirements of the law.

The Central Bucks lawsuit argues that none of additional votes held on Dec. 4 meet any of the other exceptions, including arguing that hiring Conn counted as a contract and that district funds would have to be used pursuing any litigation or other legal action in the redistricting map or Lucabaugh’s severance.

The lawsuit also says that the vote to reverse four board policies was not de minimis because the policies “all address important societal issues concerning the content of educational materials, library books, the alleged indoctrination of children and the athletic participation of transgender athletes.”

Since the agenda items were added improperly, according to the lawsuit, then the court should order the decisions reversed and the board prevented from repeating the votes at a later date.

What happens next in Central Bucks?

A Sunshine Act violation can mean the individuals involved can face between $100 to $1,000 in fines for a first offense along with paying any court or attorneys fees.

As for whether the Dec. 4 votes will be reversed per the lawsuit’s request, Melewsky said it’s possible but the Sunshine Act doesn’t require a judge to do that.

There’s also the possibility that most of the lawsuit could already be a moot point due to a process referred to as “curing,” or holding another vote with the items on the agenda at another public meeting.

Interestingly, this comes up in the Parkland ruling as well.

The plaintiff in that case had similarly asked the lower courts to nullify Parkland’s acceptance of the teacher’s union contract, but Parkland officials had already voted at another public meeting to accept the contract.

“Short of fraud … most any Sunshine Act infraction could be cured by subsequent ratification at a public meeting,” the Commonwealth Court opinion states. “Otherwise, governmental action in an area would be gridlocked with no possible way of being cured once a Sunshine Act violation was found to have occurred.”

Last Thursday, the Central Bucks school board voted again on the items raised originally on Dec. 4 and they passed in mostly party-line votes.

Even if those claims are tossed out by the judge, there are two other allegations that will have to be litigated.

The lawsuit points out that the district voted in December to approve the Nov. 14 meeting minutes before the board held its public comment.

Smith and Conn said at last week’s meeting that Central Bucks and many other school districts follow a similar meeting structure, which appears to violate the Sunshine Act.

The act requires agencies to “provide a reasonable opportunity at each meeting” for the public to comment on agency business, which includes the vote for the meeting minutes, the lawsuit argues.

In an unusual turn of events, the board was unable to potentially cure this alleged violation when it was called for a vote.

The board at last week’s meeting consisted of four Democratic members who weren’t in office when the Nov. 14 meeting occurred, which means they had to abstain from the vote.

While the three Republicans also abstained from voting despite being in office during the November meeting.

That left Smith and Vice President Dr. Mariam Mahmud as the only two votes, causing the motion to fail.

The lawsuit also alleged that the district improperly advertised its Dec. 13 policy committee meeting by not approving the meeting date at a public meeting.

The board didn’t vote on the policy committee meeting date at the Dec. 4 meeting, but an advertisement was published in this news organization on Dec. 10.

The lawsuit argues that the board conducted business outside of its regular board meeting to approve the advertisement for the committee meeting, thus violating the Sunshine Act.

Melewsky described this claim as a “sticky wicket” and didn’t opine on how that allegation might end in court.

