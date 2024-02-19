Central Bucks board to vote Friday on Sciscio, Cannon resignations

Two Republican members of the Central Bucks school board have officially tendered their written resignations after saying they were leaving the board after a Feb. 13 meeting adjourned.

School board President Karen Smith said Monday that a special meeting will be held Friday for the board to accept the written resignations of former board members Lisa Sciscio and Debra Cannon, who represented Central Bucks regions 4 and 7, respectively.

Lisa Sciscio, Central Bucks School Board

Along with board member James Pepper, Sciscio and Cannon were two of three Republicans on the current nine-member board.

All three were first elected in 2021 as part of a slate of conservative candidates running against pandemic restrictions and found support from the parental rights movement and groups like Moms for Liberty.

Debra Cannon, Central Bucks School Board member

The special meeting to accept Cannon's and Sciscio's resignations will begin at 4 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the meeting room at 16 Welden Drive.

Who replaces CBSD members?

The Pennsylvania School Code of 1949 gives the current school board 30 days to appoint new members to vacated seats. If the seats remain open after one month, 10 resident taxpayers can petition the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas to appoint new members.

It is unclear if Friday's meeting will include a vote to advertise for the new board positions or give specifics on how the district will interview applicants.

In the past, the district has held interviews at public meetings within a month of a board member's resignation.

Central Bucks board loses two members

Sciscio and Cannon initially said at the Feb. 13 meeting that they resigned after most of the board had adjourned to an executive session and the regular meeting had officially ended.

While the Pennsylvania School Code outlines how to replace a vacated board seat, it doesn’t expressly define what steps a board member must take to resign — and neither Sciscio nor Cannon responded to request for comment after the meeting.

Prior to the board adjourning to executive session, which Sciscio and Cannon refused to attend, Sciscio launched into a 10-minute statement accusing the Democrat-majority of withholding information from the Republican members, illegally hiring their current attorney and trying to “settling personal political scores” by keeping agenda items she and Cannon requested off that night’s meeting agenda.

In videos posted to social media after the meeting ended, Sciscio directly told board President Smith that she was resigning and Cannon later told remaining audience members that she was also resigning “effective immediately.”

Acting Superintendent Jim Scanlon confirmed last Thursday that neither member had submitted a written resignation.

The full meeting video can be found on the district’s Vimeo page.

