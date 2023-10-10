Central Bucks committee: Policy, not pornography, led to removing two LGBTQ-themed books

Central Bucks School District committee decisions to remove two LGBTQ+ themed books earlier this year were solely based on wording in the district’s controversial library policy, not because the content was considered pornography.

Docments show committee members did not determine the overall content of “This Book is Gay,” and “Gender Queer” as sexually gratuitous, prurient or obscene when they ordered them removed in May, instead they were following the "language" of Policy 109.2.

Despite the removal, each committee unanimously supported keeping the books accessible to high school students.

A challenged book is found in violation of the policy if it includes any excerpt containing explicit or inexplicit sexual content or nudity, regardless of its context or literary merit.

What the CB committee said about “This Book is Gay”

Members described the book as authoritative and research-based. It included a section providing sources for parents and caregivers of students who identify as LGBTQ+ including helplines that offer crisis intervention and counseling.

The author also provided advice on how to challenge homophobic language and how to respond to religious arguments that advocate intolerance or hatred, and pros and cons of decisions including coming out as LGBTQ+, according to the report.

The book also addresses sex education with an emphasis on safe sex.

“The author recognizes that some teenagers will engage in sex or risky behaviors, including using online dating sites and reminds readers of the legality of their decisions, while also cautioning them about inherent potential dangers,” the committee wrote.

Committee members had mixed opinions on the use of language that could be described as “crass or vulgar,” the report said.

They also agreed one chapter could be described as “explicit,” but it contained a reader warning that it contained detailed information about sex.

“The information itself was not salacious or pornographic nor would the committee describe it as obscene,” the committee wrote.

The committee unanimously recommended removing the book only from the middle schools, “however, the committee must render a decision that conflicts with this recommendation and ban the book,” the report said.

What CB committee said about “Gender Queer"

The committee that reviewed the 2019 graphic novel that retells author Maia Kobabe experiences coming out as nonbinary called it “broad in scope and educational for all readers.”

“Committee members articulated that there are many lessons to be learned and that the book helped them gain greater empathy for how a nonbinary person feels…The book would not only be beneficial for teenagers struggling with their own identity, but also for those whose friends are experiencing these struggles.”

Committee members agreed the book contains a “few limited passages” that could be “construed as sexually explicit,” including what the committee called the “most cited page."

“These sexual acts are depicted to show Maia’s discomfort and lack of interest in pursuing a sexual relationship and are often a juxtaposition of imagination versus reality,” the committee wrote.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Central Bucks library book review: No porngraphy found