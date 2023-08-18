Central Bucks Middle School principal faces felony charge. Here's what police say happened

A Central Bucks School District principal faces a felony charge after he is accused of entering his estranged wife’s home Thursday night, accusing her of an affair.

Central Bucks Regional Police Department responded to a domestic-in-progress call in the 60 block of Mary Street shortly before 10 p.m. where they met with Alyssa Marton, who alleged her husband, Kevin Marton, 53, of Lambertville, New Jersey, entered her home uninvited.

Kevin Marton, has been principal at Tohickon Middle School since 2014. Alyssa Marton, is director of public service for Central Bucks School District. The two have been separated for a year, according to a probable cause affidavit. A check of the Bucks County courts found no divorce filings for the couple.

Alyssa Marton alleged that Kevin Marton believes she had another man over and was looking for him in the house. Kevin Marton told police once he was inside he heard Alyssa tell someone he had to leave, according to the affidavit.

Alyssa Marton claimed her estranged husband accused her of having an affair and was texting her repeatedly. Shortly before 9 p.m. Alyssa Marton told her husband that she was going to bed and she would call him in the morning.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. police allege Kevin Marton showed up at the house and started knocking on the door, and refused to leave after Alyssa sent him a text message telling him she was calling police, the affidavit said.

Alyssa Marton then contacted her brother who came to the house and observed while Alyssa went outside to speak to Kevin Marton.

Alyssa and her brother told Kevin Marton to leave, but when Alyssa went back into the house with her brother, while she was on the phone with 911, Kevin Marton followed behind her and entered the home and began checking the house, police said.

Alyssa told him several times to leave, which he refused to do, police said.

Kevin Marton was arraigned early Friday on a felony trespassing charge, misdemeanor and summary harassment charges. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, meaning he did not have to post bond.

In recent years several Central Bucks school employees have been arrested.

Most recently a former high school math teacher, who was terminated last year, was charged with one count of misdemeanor corruption of minors for allegedly engaging in inappropriate communications with a minor.

Earlier this year, former Choir Director Joseph Ohrt was sentenced to 2-1/2 to five years in state prison after entering a no contest pleas to charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors, tampering with evidence and invasion of privacy involving three former students.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

