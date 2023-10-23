Central California SPCA offering discount spay and neuter vouchers
On Monday, the Central California SPCA is offering discount spay and neuter vouchers from 8 a.m. until noon.
On Monday, the Central California SPCA is offering discount spay and neuter vouchers from 8 a.m. until noon.
The cal prompted a Hall of Fame quarterback to call for a change to how the league calls roughing the passer.
AI and other deep technologies are the prevailing themes in the new early-stage cohort from Peak XV Partners, as the largest India and Southeast Asia-focused VC fund intensifies its search for opportunities in a sector garnering international frenzy. Ten out of 13 startups in the latest cohort of Surge, Peak XV's powerfully influential early-stage program, specialize in AI and other deeptech sectors, the fund said on Monday. The unveiling of Surge's ninth cohort -- and the selection of its startups -- comes at a time when a growing global sentiment suggest a dearth of depth in India's AI startup landscape.
Score a pair of AirPods for $99, a 40-inch smart TV for $168 and plenty of gift ideas to give you a head start on holiday shopping.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down this weekend’s biggest games, upsets & news coming out of Week 8 in the college football season.
Mohamed Ibrahim, who was playing in his first ever NFL game, underwent surgery in Baltimore after taking a shot to the hip on Sunday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
USC dropped to No. 24 after losing to Utah.
Make this your 'everywhere' hoodie this fall.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
There's a new way to make money in the music industry — and it involves betting on your favorite songs.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
Snag a popular portable charger for 50% off, popular earbuds for $23, and more great deals.
A 1997 Acura EL, a Canada-only car based on the Honda Civic, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.
RM Sotheby's will auction a rare 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO originally built with a 4.0-liter V12 during a sale taking place in New York City on November 13.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
The Republicans have now left the lower chamber of Congress paralyzed and unable to function for three weeks, and on Friday they were no closer to a resolution of the problem.
This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the foot-smoothing tool over 34,000 shoppers swear by.
"Thank you for explaining this bc I’ve been trying to figure out why mine don’t hoodie correctly." The post Why your hoodies ‘aren’t hoodieing’ and what to do about it appeared first on In The Know.
Cozy socks = cozy feet = cozy life.
Dan Titus uncovers three centers available in the late rounds of drafts who could help fantasy teams to titles.