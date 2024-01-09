Central Cambria board addresses feasibility study concerning elementary schools

Jan. 9—EBENSBURG, Pa. — Attendees at Monday's Central Cambria School Board meeting were greeted by a packet that addressed a variety of concerns concerning a feasibility study examining the district's two elementary schools.

The 10-page document included a timeline of recent facility upgrades, such as athletic improvements, and how that doesn't line up with CPV Fairview Energy Center entering taxation; how Pennsylvania schools are funded; possible cost savings in combing third through fifth grades and related content. The original FAQ from prior to Friday was also attached.

"We're trying to get the facts out there the best we can," Superintendent Jason Moore said.

He told the board that the district is addressing misinformation and rumors spreading on social media, as well as the public's concerns regarding a possible merger of Jackson and Cambria elementary schools.

Board President Thomas Woods asked if this was complete transparency.

Moore said it was and that the information packet would continually be updated.

Ever since the district approved a tax repayment plan with CPV, the school's finances have been the subject of much debate.

Initially, Central Cambria had to pay back an initial $1.7 million, followed by around $500,000 annual payments with roughly $180,000 in tax credits for three years.

That caused the school directors to examine facilities and hire Eckles Construction and DRAW Collective in November to perform the feasibility study that board member Paul Seymour said Monday would lead to one of three potential options: no change for the two schools; a partial merger of third through fifth grades; or a complete merger of the elementary schools.

"Frankly, we're nowhere near being able to predict what the feasibility study would say," Seymour said.

The board has since accepted an extended payback plan that includes yearly payments of $100,000 throughout nine years without interest, but the feasibility study is continuing.

Several members of the public, including the Jackson Township supervisors, have shared concerns about possibly losing Jackson Elementary School on state Route 271 in Jackson Township.

Throughout the past two months, Moore and the school directors have stressed that the study does not guarantee that school will close.

These reassurances have not calmed the residents' worries and they've repeatedly asked that any alternative be examined.

To explore options and potential findings of the study, Seymour conducted a focus group that included himself and another school director, two administrators, four teachers — two from each elementary school — and two Jackson Township parents.

The group discussed three points: any educational benefits and drawbacks to a change; social benefits and drawbacks; and what's been missed.

Seymour said it was a "lively conversation," which he welcomed.

The educators are concerned about possible furloughs with grade mergers and increased class sizes; parents questioned the social impacts of combining children in sixth grade, noting it would be a smoother transition for younger pupils; and another concern was how long Jackson Township students might spend on the bus if their elementary school were closed.

"Everybody in the room has misgivings about the potential merger," Seymour said.

He encouraged everyone at Monday's meeting to read Moore's report and reminded them that nothing is set in stone.

If even several grade mergers were to happen, Moore said it could turn into an opportunity to expand early childhood education in the district by using the Jackson Elementary School to house 3- and 4-year-old kindergarten and possibly toddler care.

He also pointed out that these would not impact any church child care programs.

The potential expansion could be paid for through Earned Income Tax Credits — funding provided by local businesses in exchange for state tax credits.