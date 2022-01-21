Central City officials approved a tax hike to bring back police officers. Here's why.

After 17 years without a department, Central City Borough is returning its police force.

Borough Councilman Joel Holsopple said that the borough has hired two officers. Gerald Jerome and Jeremy Scislowcz were brought on earlier this month.

"They don't have a start date yet," Holsopple said, "because our car is being outfitted and equipped with lights."

Jerome was hired at $18 an hour and Scislowcz at $17 an hour. Jerome is to be the officer in charge.

Holsopple said the men's pay rates could increase after 90 days on the job.

He added that the department's recently purchased 2022 Dodge Charger is currently being outfitted with gear and radios at Team Force in Richland Township, Cambria County.

Once the vehicle is finished, Holsopple said, and paperwork in Harrisburg is completed, the officers can start policing. He estimated that it will take three to five months.

"Drugs are bad in the borough — they are bad everywhere," he said. "Several times we've heard people say 'We need police, we need police.'"

To pay for the new police force, borough officials increased the tax rate. The millage rate was raised from 6.3 mills in 2021 to 9 mills this year, according to Somerset County records.

Holsopple said 1 mill of the increase is dedicated to funding the police force. He added that residents he's heard from don't mind the increase in order to have police in town.

"We wanted police based on residents' concerns," he said.

Central City Mayor Daniel Dabbs said that he feels "great" about bringing back the department.

"I hope it comes back soon," Dabbs said. "It's going to take time — a couple of months, anyway."

During the time that the department was disbanded, Dabbs said the borough had previously purchased police services from Shade and Paint townships.

He noted that the officers will work 36 hours per week. A third officer could be added as well.

"It's a good possibility that we will," Dabbs said, "but I don't want to say for sure, because we haven't had a meeting yet."

He added that he has also heard from residents who say that a police force is needed.

"Quite a few residents have spoken up that they have no problem with the tax increase," he said. "A couple of years passed and we figured we need something here."

