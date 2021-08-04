Central City veteran receives recognitions for Korean War service

Dave Sutor, The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
·2 min read

Aug. 4—CENTRAL CITY — John Thomas Lody is one of the few surviving members of the 5,000 combined United Nations, United States and Greek forces who successfully defended Outpost Harry against an attack by the numerically superior Chinese during the Korean War.

The weeklong battle took place in June 1953, about one month before an armistice was signed.

On Tuesday, Lody was honored for his contribution with an Award of Congressional Recognition and Pennsylvania House of Representatives citation during a Veteran Community Initiatives rural outreach event at Central City-Shade Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7457.

"It means a lot," said his son, John Jacob Lody. "Growing up with him, he didn't talk about the war very much for obvious reasons. I'm sure it brings up a lot of painful memories. But as he's gotten older, he's revealed more about his service to the country. As I've matured as an adult, it's made me super-proud of what my dad's accomplished.

"For the longest time, I knew him as a town barber, but I also know him as a hero, a war hero. It's been absolutely an honor to watch him sort of embrace a part of his life that is painful, but also remember he did it for everybody else to ensure we are all free in a free country."

John Thomas Lody, now a 90-year-old Army veteran who lives in Central City, spoke about the "unbelievable hell of killing people," but also expressed how "wonderful" it felt to share the day with his family.

U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th District, presented the congressional certificate, thanking Lody for "maintaining the incredible freedoms that our fore-founders fought for" and offering "heartfelt and sincere thanks on behalf of the federal government for what you did for us in the Korean War."

State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, 69th District, told Lody that he is "eternally grateful" for his service during the war.

"We live in a world today where there are people who they want us to forget that we're the greatest nation that has ever been on this earth and they want us to stop believing in American greatness," Metzgar said. "I think you're a testament to that American greatness."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As COVID-19 surges in Tunisia, oxygen is in short supply

    As Tunisia faces a surge of COVID-19 cases, demand for life-saving oxygen has grown higher than the supply, leaving patients desperate and family members angry at the government as they say they are forced to find oxygen on their own. It is also one of the poorest cities in Tunisia.

  • UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

    The U.N. Security Council condemned deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism “in the strongest terms” on Tuesday, while declaring its opposition to restoration of rule by the Taliban. In a press statement agreed by all 15 members, the U.N.’s most powerful body called on the Afghan government and the Taliban “to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire.” The Security Council expressed “deep concern” at the high levels of violence and reported serious human rights abuses in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s offensive.

  • Lawmakers debate repealing Saddam-era war measures on Iraq

    The Biden administration encouraged lawmakers on Tuesday to finally repeal an authorization for military action in Iraq crafted when Saddam Hussein was still alive, rejecting Republican arguments it would further signal to Iran that the U.S. is retreating from the Middle East. Debate in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on ending Congress's 2002 resolution for military force against Iraq comes as part of a larger discussion by some lawmakers on axing or replacing decades-old congressional authorizations for military force.

  • Mike Carey, Trump-Backed Ohio Republican, Wins Crowded GOP Primary

    Carey’s win shows that former President Donald Trump still has an influential role in Republican primaries.

  • International conference raises funds to help Lebanon

    An international conference on Lebanon on Wednesday aims to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to meet the country’s humanitarian needs, one year after the massive explosion at Beirut’s port. The virtual event, co-hosted by France and the United Nations, is meant to show support for the Lebanese people, French President Emmanuel Macron said. France will provide 100 millions euros ($118.6 million) in the coming months, Macron said in his opening remarks.

  • Federal judge temporarily blocks Texas order restricting transport of migrants

    A federal judge in El Paso on Tuesday temporarily blocked an order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) restricting the transportation of undocumented migrants.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone's ruling is a win for the Biden administration, in the latest clash between Texas and the Department of Justice, which filed a lawsuit against the state last week challenging Abbott's executive order on migrants.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Germany giving over $40 million to fight antisemitism

    The German government said Wednesday it will strengthen its battle against the quickly growing antisemitism in the country by investing 35 million euros ($41.5 million) into research and educational projects focused on understanding its causes and effectively fighting hatred of Jews. Police registered 2,351 cases of antisemitism in Germany last year, which was an increase of 15% compared to the year before, officials reported. “This is the highest number in the last couple of years,” German Education and Research Minister Anja Karliczek said.

  • Rwanda sends 300 troops for UN mission in C.Africa

    Rwandahas sent 300 troops to reinforce United Nations peacekeepers in the Central African Republic, where they will help protect a key highway supplying the capital, the UN said.

  • U.S. may offer COVID vaccine to migrants crossing from Mexico -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is preparing to offer coronavirus vaccines to migrants in U.S. custody along the Mexico border, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. Under the broad outlines of the new plan, the Department of Homeland Security will vaccinate the migrants soon after they cross into the United States and await processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said the Post, which cited two unnamed DHS officials. Until now, only a limited number of migrants have received the vaccine while held in longer-term U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, the Post said.

  • DuPont Earnings Were Strong. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Materials giant DuPont reported strong second-quarter earnings and raised guidance. The stock dropped, but that's par for the course.

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.

  • Whom do unvaccinated Americans blame for COVID surge? Here’s what a poll found

    “It’s purely political at its core.”

  • Mary Trump Explains Why She Now Thinks Her Uncle May Run In 2024

    Two developments point to a comeback bid for the White House from Donald Trump, said the former president's niece.

  • Trump to object to release of tax returns - lawyer

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will challenge a recent U.S. Justice Department order that his tax returns should be turned over to a House of Representatives committee, one of his personal lawyers signaled on Monday. "There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States," said Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti in a statement. "This politicization and harassment of Mr. Trump is uncalled for and outrageous," Fischetti said, adding that he had "never seen anything like this" in his career as a lawyer.

  • Madison Cawthorn Tweet Sparks Suspicions He's Part Of Trump's Shadow 'Cabinet'

    The Republican tweeted photos from a meeting with the ex-president at his golf club after Mark Meadows referred to a secretive "Cabinet member" huddle.

  • China lodges representations with BBC over flood reporting

    China has lodged a stern representation with Britain's BBC over its reporting of the floods in Henan and a statement over how foreign journalists were being treated, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. The broadcaster had said in a statement last month that the Chinese government should take immediate action to stop attacks which endanger foreign journalists. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China had said journalists from several media outlets covering the floods were harassed online and by local residents, including some receiving death threats.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • U.S. agents arrest wealthy Venezuelan man at Miami home on money laundering charge

    For the past decade, wealthy Venezuelan Naman Wakil has traveled the globe for business deals while living with his family in a $3.5 million Coconut Grove condominium overlooking Biscayne Bay.

  • 6 experts give a letter grade on Biden-Harris administration's handling of immigration thus far

    Most critiqued the administration's continuation of Title 42. The New York Times on Monday reported that it would continue the policy.

  • Judge orders Arizona Senate to produce Maricopa audit records

    An Arizona judge ordered the state’s Republican-led Senate to produce records related to its audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, delivering a big win for critics of the controversial review.