Central Coast youths accused of stealing Pride flags could be charged with hate crime

Investigators have recommended charges be filed against two young adults accused of stealing pride flags in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies concluded their investigation into the incident after responding July 28 to the 2900 block of Nojoqui Avenue to investigate the theft of a pride rainbow flag, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick said Monday.

“Deputies spent several days investigating the report including collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses, and tracking down a video of the burning of a pride flag,” Zick said.

“As a result of their efforts, deputies identified two young adult suspects in the theft who admitted to an additional theft of a pride flag in the Ballard area as well as the burning of one of the flags in a video they shared on social media.”

The Los Olivos incident occurred at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church Episcopal Church.

“When they cut down your Pride flag at night…. We just stay strong and keep welcoming everyone… (FYI: new Pride flag appearing soon!),” church representatives posted on social media.

A pride rainbow flag flies in Los Olivos. Vandals cut down and stole the flag at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church.

Deputies have been in touch with the parties involved in this case as well as community leaders who have voiced concern about these incidents, Zick said.

The Sheriff’s Office “takes these offenses seriously,” she said, adding that the case has been submitted to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office recommending charges of petty theft and hate crimes be filed against the suspects.

The names and ages of the suspects have not been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

The District Attorney’s Office will review the evidence and decide whether additional investigation should occur or if enough evidence exists to file charges in the case. It could also decide against filing charges for a variety of reasons.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk , @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz . Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook .