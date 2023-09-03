Central Connecticut State cruises in 44-0 win over American International

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — C.J. Duell threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns to lead Central Connecticut State to a 44-0 rout of American International on Saturday night.

Duell completed 17 of 25 passes. Davion Johnson led the Blue Devils in receiving with six catches for 103 yards. Isiah Williams and Paul Marsh Jr. each had a TD catch. Malik Thomas added 80 yards rushing and a short-yardage touchdown.

American crossed midfield just once in the second half, driving to the 2 but then turned the ball over on downs. Sidiki Kone carried the ball 16 times for 70 yards and added three receptions for 33 yards, all of which led the Yellow Jackets.

Adam Lechtenberg collected his first win in his inaugural game after being named the CCSU head coach on Jan. 11. He was offensive coordinator of the program from 2010-11 and returns to the Blue Devils after spending last season as the co-offensive coordinator at Central Oklahoma.

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll