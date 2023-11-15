Central District thief shoots man who was trying to get his car back

Seattle Police officers are looking for a thief who shot a man in the Central District as he was trying to get his car back.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, a 50-year-old man briefly left his car running in the 800 block of Rainier Avenue South. When he returned, he found a man behind the wheel.

When the car owner tried to get it back, he was shot in the arm.

The suspect took off in the victim’s car but it was quickly abandoned and recovered by police.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.