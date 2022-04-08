Central El Paso man stabbed in Grand View Park, found in street, police say

A 25-year-old Central El Paso man was stabbed in Grand View Park on Thursday night, El Paso police said.

At about 11:55 p.m., Central Patrol officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Jefferson Avenue on a call about a stabbing.

Officers found the victim on the roadway with several stab wounds.

The man said he was at Grand View Park when he was approached by several people who assaulted him.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, police said in a news release Friday.

The Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Central El Paso man stabbed in Grand View Park, police say