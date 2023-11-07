Central Election Commission on spring 2024 elections: not held during martial law

The Central Election Commission did not receive information about possible preparations for presidential elections in March 2024.

Source: Serhii Dubovyk, Deputy Chairman of the commission in a comment to Radio Liberty

Quote: "According to the current legislation of Ukraine, no elections are held in wartime, while martial law is declared. Therefore, not only did the CEC not receive any messages or anything else, but also could not receive them. We are an independent electoral body, we are governed exclusively by the law.

Elections, in particular, of the president of Ukraine are appointed by a resolution of the Verkhovna Rada. You and I have not seen either a draft nor a resolution nor any other official documents for this."

Details: Dubovik also emphasised that "the Law on Martial Law clearly states that elections are not held during martial law…There is nothing else yet, there are no changes to the legislation. That is, there is no reason, at least legal, to talk about anything like that at the moment," he said.

According to Article 78 of the Electoral Code, in peacetime, the next presidential election takes place on the last Sunday of March of the fifth year of the president's term of office. The Verkhovna Rada appoints another presidential election no later than one hundred days before the day of election (December 2023).

Background:

On 6 November, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that now is not the time to prepare for elections, but to concentrate on the fight against the Russians.

