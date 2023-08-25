Central Electric Co-op pauses plan to build power line south of Aiken

Aug. 25—Central Electric Power Cooperative and Aiken Electric Cooperative are pausing their plans to build a power line south of Aiken.

The Aiken Electric Cooperative board voted unanimously Thursday evening to ask Central to pause the planned 115-kilovolt transmission line from a substation northwest of Windsor to a substation between Aiken and New Ellenton.

The board also asked Central to fully evaluate more potential routes including existing right of way and to make sure they had all data and information necessary to make the best decision possible.

"We agree with Central that these transmission upgrades are necessary to ensure the resiliency of our power grid and accommodate Aiken County's growth," Aiken Electric said in a news release. "But we need to take time to ensure this process fully considers and addresses the possible impacts on our community."

The decision to pause comes three days after Central Electric Power Cooperative Vice President of Engineering Chris Ware spoke to the Aiken County Legislative Delegation on Tuesday about the project.

S.C. Sen. Tom Young and S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor recommended during the meeting that Central stop the project and go back and reevaluate potential routes.

During the presentation, Ware announced Central would hold a second open house to discuss that project. The decision to pause the project means that open house will be postponed until the plan is reformulated.

Several of the proposed routes would have gone through or near five equestrian subdivisions south of Aiken, Old Dibble Road and various homes between Windsor and New Ellenton.

Young said he appreciated Aiken Electric for listen to its members and asking Central to pause the project.

"Also, thank you to all the residents who expressed their concerns and questions about the potential routes published by Central," Young said. "My hope is that after a full re-evaluation the revised potential route will have the smallest impact on the fewest property owners."

Taylor applauded the decision to pause the project.

"They heard the people's concerns and wisely asked the tower project be paused so new data can be utilized. ... This is another example of citizens rightfully using their activism to effect positive change," he said Friday.

Jim Portelli, president of the Cedar Meadows Homeowners Association, said he wanted to thank Young, the Aiken County Legislative Delegation and the residents of the five equestrian neighborhoods, particularly Jillian Barrett and Renee San Marco, for their work to make Central reconsider its plans.

He added the residents of the five equestrian neighborhoods would be able to live in tranquility without worrying about losing some of their property to make way for the powerline.