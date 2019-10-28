Is Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) A Good Stock To Buy?

The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as to maintain the desired risk profile. As a result, the relevancy of these public filings and their content is indisputable, as they may reveal numerous high-potential stocks. The following article will discuss the smart money sentiment towards Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV).

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) was in 8 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. CETV investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds of late. There were 7 hedge funds in our database with CETV positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CETV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years.

We're going to take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV).

How have hedgies been trading Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 14% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CETV over the last 16 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.