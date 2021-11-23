Central European nations back Poland in migration dispute

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JUSTIN SPIKE
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The leaders of three Central European countries on Tuesday expressed their solidarity with Poland in an ongoing migration crisis on its eastern border with Belarus, and urged the European Union to increase its support for the protection of the bloc's external borders.

At a news briefing in Hungary's capital of Budapest following talks between the prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the situation on his country's eastern border went beyond migration.

It’s a “new political crisis” in which people are being used by human smugglers and mafias in cooperation with the authoritarian government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to exert pressure on the EU, Morawiecki said.

"Human beings are used as objects, as tools, which is horrible. In the hands of the Lukashenko regime, they are merely tools,” Morawiecki said.

Tuesday's summit of the Visegrad Four grouping of Central European countries came as thousands of migrants, mostly from countries in the Middle East, have traveled to Belarus in recent months and attempted to cross into the EU through neighboring Poland, a member of the 27-member bloc.

Poland has reinforced its border with riot police and troops and plans to build a steel barrier, measures supported by many in the EU. It has also used water cannon and tear gas to deter migrants attempting to breach the border, drawing criticism from some human rights groups and others who argue the migrants shouldn't be pushed back into Belarus and should be allowed to submit asylum claims.

The EU has argued that Lukashenko is using the migrants to destabilize the bloc in retaliation for sanctions it imposed on his government. Belarus denies engineering the crisis.

The border pressure has been reduced somewhat in recent days, Morawiecki said, after Poland conducted talks with the prime ministers of Iraq, the autonomous region of Kurdistan, Turkey and others in an effort to reduce migrant arrivals to Belarus.

The result is that “today the flow of new migrants to Belarus is totally different, it is much smaller than it was at the peak some months ago or two and three weeks ago,” Morawiecki said. “This is important, this is the first step toward discharging this crisis that Belarus provoked.”

Morawiecki has held other talks in recent days with EU members like Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which have also been affected by migration from Belarus. His appeals for help found sympathetic ears in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a staunch opponent of immigration.

At Tuesday’s news briefing, Orban said the EU had “never been under such pressure as it is now,” and criticized the bloc’s response to migrants attempting to enter its external borders.

“Brussels is conducting a mistaken policy,” Orban said, and claimed the bloc “is financing practically everything that increases migratory pressure” but not forwarding money to secure EU borders.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said Tuesday that his country “undertakes full solidarity with the prime minister of Poland,” and offered assistance to help secure the country's border.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis urged further sanctions against Belarus, and said he had offered to deploy trained personnel to the border zone.

“If Poland asks, we are immediately ready to provide this assistance,” Babis said. ”We cannot accept this exercise of pressure by Belarus and the Lukashenko regime.”

___

Monika Scislowska contributed to this report from Warsaw, Poland.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Poland: There may be worse to come in border crisis

    Poland's leader warned on Sunday that the migrant crisis on its border with Belarus could be a prelude to something worse.Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the crisis was far from over, as he toured Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of people from the Middle East and pushing them to cross into the EU states, in response to European sanctions.Morawiecki said the situation in Afghanistan could be utilised next:“We know of diplomatic and official contacts of Belarus and Russia with Uzbekistan and Afghanistan and there probably will be an attempt to use the crisis in Afghanistan as the next stage of the migration crisis.And the migration crisis is just one part of the great political crisis in which Lukashenko with his real principal – and I think nobody has doubts that this is president Putin – will continue such actions."Minsk, which denies fomenting the crisis, cleared a migrant camp near the border on Thursday and started to repatriate some people to Iraq.Despite this, Poland's border guard alleges that Belarus is still transporting hundreds of migrants to the frontier.Poland's leader says things could escalate, pointing to an increased Russian military presence close to Ukraine, as well as in Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad enclave which borders Poland and Lithuania.A recent poll shows that more than half of Poles are worried the crisis on the border could lead to an armed conflict.Hundreds took to the streets of Warsaw on Saturday to demand help for the migrants.About 10 migrants are believed to have died on the Poland-Belarus border, where a frigid winter has set in.

  • JOHN F. FLOYD COMMENTARY: What is state's involvement in rendering plant proposal?

    Because of the recent closure of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. plant here, the state thought city officials would be amenable to any business. The state was right in their assumptions about city officials, but wrong about acceptance by the residents of Gadsden and Etowah County.

  • Italy's Draghi, Russia's Putin discuss migrant crisis, Ukraine-statement

    Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Monday and discussed the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarus border, energy prices and Ukraine, Draghi's office said. The talks took place amid intensified concerns about tensions over Ukraine that Russia on Monday compared to the build-up to a 2008 war in which Russian forces crushed those of neighbouring Georgia.

  • Belarus says it has helped more than 100 migrants leave

    Belarusian authorities say they have helped more than 100 migrants leave the country on Monday and more are prepared to leave Tuesday, a statement that comes after almost two weeks of tensions at Belarus' border with Poland, where hundreds of migrants remain stuck. Belarus' Interior Ministry officials said Tuesday that 118 migrants flew out of the capital, Minsk, on Monday to their home countries after the ex-Soviet country's authorities “assisted them with paperwork and passing through the state border.” The authorities carry out this work “daily," and on Tuesday another group of migrants is expected to leave Belarus, said Alexei Begun, head of the department for citizenship and migration at the ministry.

  • Congress widens PPP fraud probe to more online financial companies

    Two financial startups emerged as major players in Payroll Protection Program lending. Now Congress suspects fraud.

  • Man drives stolen backhoe while slowly dodging police for an hour, Oregon cops say

    The man drove the backhoe 30 miles before being spotted by police, officials said.

  • Biden picks Powell as Federal Reserve chair

    President Joe Biden has renominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term as the head of the central bank, a sign of the administration’s approval of Powell’s leadership through the COVID-induced economic crisis.

  • ABC’s Jonathan Karl Recalls ‘1 Of The Stranger Things I Ever Experienced’ With Trump

    Donald Trump brought the "Betrayal" author into the Oval Office and things took a "rather bizarre" turn.

  • Biden says house burned ‘with my wife in it,’ adding to long list of embellished stories

    President Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years.

  • New York prosecutors are investigating whether the Trump Organization broke the law by offering dramatically different valuations of the same properties

    One property was valued to lenders at a number more than 30 times what the Trump Organization said it was worth in tax documents.

  • Welcome to Florida, Kyle Rittenhouse! It’s a great state for vigilantes | Editorial

    Kyle Rittenhouse chose the right state to let his hair down after his acquittal last week. It’s not because he gets to enjoy Florida’s 70-degree fall weather while Kenosha, Wisconsin — where he shot three men, two to death — sees freezing temperatures. It’s not because of Florida’s party scene, which the average teenager is more interested in than semi-automatic rifles.

  • Conservative Columnist Sounds Alarm On ‘Full-Blown Insurgency’ From The Right

    Armed Trump zealots would “bear roughly the same symbiotic relationship to the GOP that the IRA had to the Sinn Fein party,” warned Max Boot.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Shares Another Outrageous Kyle Rittenhouse Meme

    The ex-president's son last week endorsed sending an AR-15 rifle to the acquitted killer.

  • House Dems demand Senate ignore parliamentarian and allow 'pathway to citizenship' under reconciliation rules

    A group of House Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., penned a letter urging the Senate's Democratic leadership to ignore the Senate Parliamentarian ruling that a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants cannot be included in a budget reconciliation bill.

  • Trump Administration Staff Are Squealing to Jan. 6 Committee, Member Says

    "Many" of the more than 200 witnesses who have testified to the Jan. 6 committee were former Trump administration staff who voluntarily came forward

  • Israel flags Iranian UAV bases, offers counter-measures to Arab allies

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel sharpened its rhetoric against Iranian combat drones on Tuesday, disclosing what it said were two bases used to carry out maritime attacks with the remote-controlled planes and offering to cooperate with Arab partners on counter-measures. Gulf Arab countries share Israeli concerns about such drones, seeing the hand of Iran or its allies in aerial attacks on shipping or on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. "Today I reveal to you two central bases in the area of Chabahar and Qeshm island in south Iran, from which operations in the maritime arena were launched, and where today, too, advanced Shahed attack drones are deployed," Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told a televised security conference.

  • Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order targeting commercial truck driver shortage

    Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order addressing an ongoing shortage of licensed commercial truck drivers amid supply chain slowdown.

  • Republicans warn ATF taking 'giant leap toward a federal firearm registry'

    Rep. Michael Cloud led colleagues in a letter to acting ATF Director Marvin Richardson on Monday, expressing their concern over a potential backdoor gun registry around Congress’ prohibition.

  • Letters to the editor for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • What Vladimir Putin Is Up To in Ukraine

    In recent weeks, Russia has advanced more than 100,000 soldiers to its border with Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesperson says Russia poses no threat to anyone, but its 2014 invasion of Crimea and its ongoing material support for separatist rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region (along with related denials of the same) have European and U.S. officials on alert. E.U. chief Ursula von der Leyen insists the E.U. and U.S. “fully support the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” and together they’re publicly discussing retaliatory steps, mainly sanctions, if Russia crosses the border.