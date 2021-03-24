Central Europe's hospitals slammed, can't treat all in need

  • Polish commuters stands in front of a tent and waits for a coronavirus test at the Stadtbruecke border crossing between Germany and Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Monday, March, 22, 2021. Poland is being classified as a 'high risk' COVID-19 area by German authorities and people crossing into Germany from Poland must provide a negative coronavirus test. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
  • Polish commuters stand in a line and wait for a coronavirus test at the Stadtbruecke border crossing between Germany and Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Monday, March, 22, 2021. Poland is being classified as a 'high risk' COVID-19 area by German authorities and people anyone crossing into Germany from Poland must provide a negative coronavirus test. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
  • Polish commuters cross the border to enter Germany at the Stadtbruecke border crossing between Germany and Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Monday, March, 22, 2021. Poland is being classified as a 'high risk' COVID-19 area by German authorities and people crossing into Germany from Poland must provide a negative coronavirus test. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
  • FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, people watch protesting policemen from a passing bus in Bucharest, Romania. Many regions in Central Europe and the Balkans are facing one of the most difficult moments since the coronavirus pandemic struck over a year ago. Romanian doctors on Wednesday March 24, 2012, are working around the clock and having to decide who most deserves a bed in intensive care COVID-19 units. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)
  • A man holds his vaccination certificate as he walks under large posters advertising the COVID-19 vaccination campaign at a vaccination center that offers both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. AstraZeneca's repeated missteps in reporting vaccine data coupled with a blood clot scare could do lasting damage to the credibility of a shot that is the linchpin in the global strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, potentially even undermining vaccine confidence more broadly, experts say.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • A man wearing a protective outfit stands in an area where people who have just been injected with the AstraZeneca vaccine have to wait for 15 minutes to make sure they don't develop immediate side effects at a vaccination center in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. AstraZeneca's repeated missteps in reporting vaccine data coupled with a blood clot scare could do lasting damage to the credibility of a shot that is the linchpin in the global strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, potentially even undermining vaccine confidence more broadly, experts say.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • A man walks by large posters advertising the COVID-19 vaccination campaign after getting his injection at a vaccination center that offers both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. AstraZeneca's repeated missteps in reporting vaccine data coupled with a blood clot scare could do lasting damage to the credibility of a shot that is the linchpin in the global strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, potentially even undermining vaccine confidence more broadly, experts say.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
  • A man gets a AstraZeneca vaccine at a vaccination center that offers both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in Bucharest, Romania, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. AstraZeneca's repeated missteps in reporting vaccine data coupled with a blood clot scare could do lasting damage to the credibility of a shot that is the linchpin in the global strategy to stop the coronavirus pandemic, potentially even undermining vaccine confidence more broadly, experts say.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
1 / 8

Virus Outbreak Germany Poland

Polish commuters stands in front of a tent and waits for a coronavirus test at the Stadtbruecke border crossing between Germany and Poland in Frankfurt an der Oder, Germany, Monday, March, 22, 2021. Poland is being classified as a 'high risk' COVID-19 area by German authorities and people crossing into Germany from Poland must provide a negative coronavirus test. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)
VANESSA GERA
·4 min read

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus infections Wednesday as hospitals buckle under a new surge. Hungary has the highest per capita death rate in the world. And Romanian doctors are working around the clock and having to decide who does — and doesn't — get a bed in an intensive care unit.

The coronavirus pandemic is unleashing enormous suffering as infection rates rise across central Europe even as the Czech Republic and Slovakia — recently among the worst-hit areas in the world — are finally seeing some improvements following tight lockdowns.

In Poland, officials say this “third wave” of the pandemic is driven by the highly contagious virus variant first detected in Britain, which now makes up most of the new cases. The country's vaccine rollout is happening far too slowly to hold back this powerful wave of illness and deaths.

With 38 million people, Poland announced 575 new deaths on Wednesday and nearly 30,000 new infections — surpassing a record for new cases set in November.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, warning that the worst is yet to come, said the country will have even stricter restrictions for a two-week period before and after Easter. This comes with the country already in a nationwide lockdown that has closed nonessential shops and sent all school children into remote learning.

Poland's health care system is under greater pressure now than at any time in the pandemic. Polish media this week have reported on hospitals so overwhelmed that they are forced to put extra beds in corridors. Maternity wards have been suddenly turned into COVID-19 wards, forcing women to change plans for where they will be giving birth. At least one hospital director has banned staff from taking vacations.

Ambulances in Poland have been waiting for hours in front of hospitals to unload their patients or have had to transport patients to distant facilities.

Morawiecki said younger people — those under 50 and even some under 40 — are making up a larger share of those hospitalized than ever before. Among them now is 49-year-old Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, who unsuccessfully challenged President Andrzej Duda in an election last year.

In Hungary, a surge of infections has produced the highest death rate per 1 million inhabitants in the world in recent days, and daily record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals has led to a severe strain on the country’s health care system.

That comes even though Hungary is among the European Union countries with the highest vaccination rates, thanks to its reliance on Chinese and Russian vaccines in addition to those approved by the EU.

Facing a lack of qualified medical staff to treat the nearly 12,000 COVID-19 patients now hospitalized, Hungary has authorized medical students to come in to help. Some Hungarian hospitals have also sought volunteers to assist nurses and doctors in COVID-19 wards, giving training sessions to those without medical backgrounds.

“The majority of hospital wards have become COVID wards, intensive wards are exponentially overloaded, operating rooms have shut down and their ventilators are occupied by COVID patients fighting for their lives. We’ve run out of available health care workers and the hospitals are looking for volunteers to help,” the Hungarian Chamber of Doctors wrote.

In Romania, record high numbers of patients in ICU units have been recorded on consecutive days this week.

“This is the most pressure we’ve felt,” says Roxana Patulea, a 28-year-old ICU doctor at the Ploiesti Emergency Jupiter Hospital and Bucharest University Emergency Hospital.

“Despite the vaccine, there are many more patients than during the second wave and there are no beds in ICU. It’s sad — often we have to choose patients according to the criteria of severity or age,” she told The Associated Press.

Patulea said she and her colleagues have been working 24-hour shifts during this surge, snatching bits of sleep in between night-time emergencies.

Meanwhile, infections have also soared in past weeks in many Balkan countries, which have responded by tightening lockdown restrictions. Health authorities warn that the systems are so overburdened and medical workers are so exhausted after a year of extreme pressure that patients are not receiving optimal care.

“The pressure on our hospital is huge,” said Dr. Tatjana Adzic Vukicevic, who runs a newly built coronavirus facility outside Belgrade. “It cannot be described with words, we are putting in extreme efforts.”

____

Associated Press writers Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary; Stephen McGrath in Sighisoara, Romania; Karel Janicek in Prague; and Jovana Gec in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Czech Republic's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 25,000, doubling in 2021

    The Czech Republic said on Tuesday that the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 had passed the 25,000 mark, more than doubling since the start of 2021. The government imposed a stricter lockdown this month, limiting movement between districts as it seeks to cut the daily infection rate and the number of people in hospital as healthcare faces immense strain. The infection rate has started to ease in recent days but tough measures are likely to run into April.

  • Pandemic rages in Eastern Europe leaving hospitals struggling to cope

    Hungary's hospitals are under "extraordinary" pressure from rising coronavirus infections, its surgeon general said on Wednesday, as the country became a hotspot in the third wave of a pandemic that has hit Central Europe especially hard. Like much of the region, Hungary managed to curb infections during the initial phase of the pandemic in March-April last year with fast and strict lockdown measures. However, a new wave of infections that has swept through the region in 2021 has seen Hungary this week overtake the Czech Republic as the country with the world's highest daily COVID-19 deaths per capita, according to figures from Our World in Data.

  • Duchess Meghan Donates More than $13,000 to U.K. Grassroots Organization Himmah

    The Duchess of Sussex utilized proceeds from her 2018 community cookbook to support the organization, which tackles poverty, racism, and social exclusion.

  • ‘The Nevers’ Star Laura Donnelly Was ‘Gutted’ by Joss Whedon’s Exit: ‘I Had a Wonderful Experience Working With Him’

    “The Nevers” star Laura Donnelly was cast as the lead in Joss Whedon’s supernatural drama in April 2019, which came nearly a year after it was ordered straight to series at HBO. Now, almost two years later, the “Outlander” alum is just weeks away from seeing the world Whedon created debut on screen. And while Donnelly, her co-star Ann Skelly and the other “Nevers” cast members are still inhabitants of Whedon’s sci-fi Victorian England world, with the pandemic-delayed second half of Season 1 in the works, the architect himself decided to move out last fall. “I found out the same way that everybody else did — well, HBO let us know. And I was gutted, because I had a wonderful experience working with him,” Donnelly told TheWrap on Wednesday of Whedon’s decision to exit “The Nevers” on Nov. 25. “And it was a real joy to go to work every day. And so the idea of that coming to an end, I was really gutted about that. But, at the same time, he left for personal reasons and I can’t argue with that. You know, I want the best for him and he had to go for his own reasons, so I accepted it.” Also Read: 'The Nevers' Trailer: Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly Fight to Defend Victorian England's Supernatural Population (Video) “The Nevers” is set in Victorian England, during a time when London is beset by the “Touched” people (mostly women) who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities — some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched and fighting to keep them safe. Donnelly, who was the first person cast on the show, recalled her first meeting with Whedon and the excitement she had about his ideas that drew her to the project. “It was talking to him about the character and about the overall story that got me excited,” she said. “And he told me all of the spoilers, by the way, he just straight up explained everything that was going on in this world. So it was that that got me so interested because I realized that there were just so many layers to not only this character, but this world that was being created. And that I could spend probably years on this and never truly understand all the depths and the layers. But that made me really, really excited. So yes, it was very much why I stepped into the role.” Also Read: HBO's 'The Nevers' Sets Philippa Goslett as New Showrunner Following Joss Whedon Exit Whedon left “The Nevers” a few weeks before HBO parent company WarnerMedia announced it had concluded its investigation into accusations made by actor Ray Fisher about Whedon’s behavior when he directed reshoots on the Warner Bros. film “Justice League” in 2017. “This year of unprecedented challenges has impacted my life and perspective in ways I could never have imagined, and while developing and producing ‘The Nevers’ has been a joyful experience, I realize that the level of commitment required moving forward, combined with the physical challenges of making such a huge show during a global pandemic, is more than I can handle without the work beginning to suffer,” Whedon said in a statement on the day of his exit. “I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change. I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. ‘The Nevers’ is a true labor of love, but after two-plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.” In February, accusations of “hostile and toxic” on-set behavior were made against Whedon by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” alum Charisma Carpenter. At that time, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TheWrap “no complaints” were made about Whedon from anyone involved with “The Nevers” before he exited the series. Also Read: HBO Received 'No Complaints' About Joss Whedon Before He Exited 'The Nevers,' Casey Bloys Says “When I read what came out afterwards, of course it was really shocking,” Donnelly told TheWrap. “And it was very upsetting to read. As I’ve said, it wasn’t my experience at all, that is just my experience. And in terms of contact that I’ve had with him, I’ve had contact but it hasn’t been anything based on the show or how it moves forward because he is completely finished with it. And now there isn’t any connection going forward. So that’s that.” Donnelly says she’s “really, really pleased” HBO is continuing on with “The Nevers” following Whedon’s decision to depart after wrapping Episodes 1-6 of the first season, with the premium cable channel naming Philippa Goslett as the new showrunner in January. “I was just really excited to find out that we had Philippa and I know that HBO is very, very excited, and really trusts Philippa and all of her ideas about where she’s going to take this,” Donnelly said. “And now I’ve heard those ideas as well. And I’m really excited about getting to work with her. I’m really excited about getting to work on a set with her because I just feel like she will bring a really kind of calming and unifying energy to this that we’ll need when we step back into it. And I think it’s going to go in some really brilliant directions and at the same time maintain the core of it, which is this world that has been created and the characters, fundamentally. They’re so well-drawn, they’re so beautifully three-dimensional. And we’ll get to continue with that. So I feel lucky for what we’ve had and just really thrilled that we get more, that we get a future with this.” No debut date has been set for the second batch of “The Nevers” Season 1 episodes, which are in the works right now, but they are unlikely to air this year. Though no episode count has been given yet, an individual with knowledge tells TheWrap that Part 2 will probably be more than four episodes, even though the initial Season 1 order was for 10 total. “The Nevers” premieres April 11 at 9/8c on HBO. Read original story ‘The Nevers’ Star Laura Donnelly Was ‘Gutted’ by Joss Whedon’s Exit: ‘I Had a Wonderful Experience Working With Him’ At TheWrap

  • Fauci: AstraZeneca likely to release new statement on its COVID-19 vaccine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -AstraZeneca Plc is likely to release a new, modified statement about its COVID-19 vaccine after a data and safety monitoring board expressed concern that the data in its recent public statement were outdated, U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Wednesday. AstraZeneca said results it published on Monday in which the vaccine had demonstrated 79% efficacy were based on an interim analysis of data through Feb. 17, and it would now “immediately engage” with the independent panel monitoring the trial to share its full analysis. AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours.

  • Reeling from pandemic, Hungarian zookeeper puts price tag on his life's work

    Tibor Toth plays every day with Mohini and Begum, white Bengal tigers he has bottle-fed like dozens of other rare animals in the zoo he has built up over 25 years. The Hungarian zoo owner said he was inspired by Austrian-born naturalist Joy Adamson, who in her book "Born Free" told the story of how she and her husband raised a lion cub and trained it to fend for itself. "The pandemic came, which rattled us badly, and today we often get up not knowing what the next day will bring and thinking that this is the end of it now after 25 years," he said, giving a whipped cream treat to the Bengal tigers.

  • Belgium reverts to tighter Easter lockdown amid virus spike

    Belgium is reintroducing a strict lockdown in response to a surge of new COVID-19 infections, with the government saying Wednesday that schools would close and residents would have limited access to nonessential businesses. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the virus variant first identified in Britain is taking a heavy toll on the nation's health. Confirmed new cases in Belgium increased 40% over the last week and hospital admissions rose 28% following a long stable period.

  • Hong Kong suspends use of Pfizer vaccine over defective bottle lids

    Hong Kong suspended vaccinations using Pfizer shots — known as BioNTech shots in the city — on Wednesday after they were informed by its distributor Fosun that one batch had defective bottle lids.

  • Prince Harry Has a New Title

    He's a duke, a prince, and so much more.

  • Merkel drops Easter shutdown plan for Germany, apologizes

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday dropped plans for a five-day shutdown over Easter, which had prompted confusion and criticism. Merkel announced the decision after a hastily arranged videoconference with Germany’s 16 state governors, who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions. The same group, faced with rising coronavirus infections, had come up early Tuesday with the unexpected plan for tighter restrictions over Easter.

  • Ted Cruz refuses reporter’s request that he wear a mask during press conference

    CDC guidelines recommend vaccinated people continue to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Inside the drama NASCAR and FOX created by forgetting to let Timmy Hill go iRacing

    Observer Exclusive: The inside story of #LetTimmyRace that created an uprising among NASCAR fans on social media and how the racing series is responding.

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Clerk wins $150,000 on lottery ticket he bought at the Louisiana store where he works

    “I can’t believe it, what a blessing!”

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Australia floods: Western Sydney 'greatest concern' as more rain falls

    Thousands have been evacuated but more heavy rain is set to come, peaking on Tuesday.

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump