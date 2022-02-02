🌱 Central Expressway Crash + Reward Increase For Investigation

Happy Thursday, Dallas! Let's get you all caught up to start today off on an informed note.

The reward for information related to the murder of Chris Murzin has been increased to $57,500. Murzin was shot during a road rage incident on westbound I-20 just past I-35 in South Dallas on Feb. 11, 2021. Murzin was the father of three children with one of them having special needs. Murzin was named University Park Citizen of the Year in 2008 for his work in making sure every Dallas area park was barrier-free for children with special needs. (CBS Dallas / Fort Worth) Two individuals were taken to the hospital after a crash on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred on the northbound Central Expressway. Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene that involved a Jeep Wrangler and an eighteen wheeler. (WFAA.com) The City of Dallas sends the Dallas Arboretum a warning over a case involving a discrimination complaint. The complaint was filed that alleges discrimination on the basis of gender identity and expression related to gender pronouns included in an email signature. The employee was fired in May 2021 and is the second former employee to file an EEOC complaint. (KERA News)

The Market (Open Daily) At The Dallas Farmers Market (All Day)

Pipeline 1 At The Rockwall Area Chamber of Commerce (8:00 AM)

Toddler Storytime At The Burleson Public Library (9:30 AM)

Family Storytime At The Rowlett Public Library (10:00 AM)

UT Dallas announces they will be cancelling classes beginning Feb. 2 due to winter weather. (Instagram)

Dallas Zoo announces zoo closure due to winter weather starting today. The Zoo will keep the community updated on plans for reopening. (Facebook)

DFW Airport celebrates Groundhog Day at one of the world's busiest airports. (Facebook)

