Central Falls city councilman arrested. What we know.

CENTRAL FALLS – A city councilman was charged Saturday after he allegedly put his hands on fire and police personnel who visited his home to check on his well being, according to Central Falls police.

Councilman Kevin K. Kazarian, 60, invited first responders into his Central Street home at about 10 p.m. Saturday after they arrived to check on him, the release states. His behavior was described as "erratic" and he became "upset" during an evaluation, allegedly putting his hands on a police officer and on a firefighter, police say.

A police report identifies the officer as the complainant and victim, and it identifies the firefighter as a participant.

Kazarian received a summons to appear in court and he was released, police say.

His arraignment before Providence District Court Judge Stephen M. Isherwood is scheduled for Dec. 18.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Councilman from Central Falls arrested, charged with simple assault