Central Falls shooting suspect captured in Massachusetts after torching his getaway car

About an hour after Central Falls police allege Luis Lopez shot and killed 27-year-old Emanuel Torres Plaza on Saturday night, the Pawtucket man paved the way for his own capture by setting fire to his getaway car in neighboring Massachusetts.

A bystander reported seeing Lopez torching the car and fleeing into the town of Plainville, where police later apprehended him, Central Falls police Detective Capt. Craig Viens said Tuesday morning.

When the 39-year-old was arrested, he was in possession of two guns, a bullet-resistant vest, gloves and a mask, Viens said.

Police allege Lopez and Plaza knew each other

Torres Plaza was shot multiple times in a parking lot near Dexter Street and Sumner Avenue at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Viens said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopez and Torres Plaza knew each other, and Viens said police are aware of an issue between the two, but "we're not going to elaborate."

Jurors find 22-year-old Central Falls man killed during roadway exchange

Central Falls police now await Lopez's extradition to Rhode Island, where he faces a charge of murder in the death of Torres Plaza.

Police have said they believe Torres Plaza was walking home from work when he was shot. Local media have reported that Torres Plaza was a barber.

Central Fall police gained information about the vehicle that Lopez was driving and broadcast it to police departments around New England.

Lopez was recently released from prison in Massachusetts

Viens confirmed reports that Lopez was recently released from a prison in Massachusetts after serving 15 years for his role in a 2007 death.

As of Tuesday, Lopez was held in Massachusetts on arson and weapons charges, Viens said.

"The court process, as we all know, does take time," said Central Falls police Chief Anthony Roberson. "So we ask for patience."

A "senseless tragedy"

Both Roberson and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera praised the work of investigators and police officers in both states.

"This is an unthinkable tragedy and a nightmare no parent should ever have to live," Rivera said.

She added: "This senseless gun violence needs to stop and we need to keep guns off the streets."

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Central Falls homicide suspect caught in Plainville, Massachusetts