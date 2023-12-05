Police cruiser lights.

LAKELAND — A 15-year-old Central Florida Aerospace Academy student was killed in a fatal bus crash Tuesday morning.

Lakeland Police Department responded to a call around 6:58 a.m. Tuesday reporting a traffic crash involving a bicyclist near 3900 West Pipkin Road, near the Medulla Road entrance into CFFA.

Officers found an unresponsive male who was struck by a Schools of McKeel Academy bus, according to Officer Stephanie Kerr, a member of LPD's public information team.

The 15-year-old boy was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the teen has not yet been released by Lakeland police department.

Lakeland officers believe the bicyclist was trying to cross West Pipkin Road when he was struck by the bus. The driver of the bus remained at the scene and was not injured. It is not immediately clear whether or not the bus was transporting students at the time of the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Central Florida Aerospace Academy student, 15, killed in fatal Lakeland bus crash