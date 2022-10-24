Central Florida attorney to ask judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients

A Central Florida attorney said he will ask a judge to drop voter fraud charges against his clients after a ruling in South Florida.

Twenty felons were arrested on charges of voting illegally earlier this year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement about the arrests in August.

A Miami judge said the prosecutor did not have the appropriate jurisdiction and dismissed the charges against one of the felons.

A Central Florida attorney said he will make the same request for his clients this week.

