Central Florida authorities investigating road rage-related shooting and attempted murder
Central Florida authorities are investigating a road rage incident that landed an Altamonte Springs man in the hospital.
On Sunday, Oct. 15, a shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in Davenport, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Berry, 58, was heading to work when an unknown suspect shot him.
Authorities said Berry was in grave condition.
Sheriff held a press conference Monday to share more details.
You can watch the video below.
Sheriff Judd said they received a call about a man lying in the middle of the off-ramp between U.S. 27 and Interstate 4.
A witness told officials they saw Berry’s white Dodge truck and a dark-colored two-door car driving aggressively toward and yelling at each other.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something between 2:00 and 2:15 a.m. to please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 and reference case number 23-42221.
If you have information regarding this crime and wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial TIPS from your cell phone, visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or, download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.
You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.