Central Florida authorities investigating road rage-related shooting and attempted murder

Central Florida authorities are investigating a road rage incident that landed an Altamonte Springs man in the hospital.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, a shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. in Davenport, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Berry, 58, was heading to work when an unknown suspect shot him.

Authorities said Berry was in grave condition.

Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference Monday to share more details.

You can watch the video below.

Sheriff Judd said they received a call about a man lying in the middle of the off-ramp between U.S. 27 and Interstate 4.

A witness told officials they saw Berry’s white Dodge truck and a dark-colored two-door car driving aggressively toward and yelling at each other.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something between 2:00 and 2:15 a.m. to please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 and reference case number 23-42221.

If you have information regarding this crime and wish to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers in one of four ways: call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), dial TIPS from your cell phone, visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or, download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.

You will always remain anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.