Central Florida authorities seek public’s help finding serial rape suspect from cases in 80s, 90s

Central Florida law enforcement agencies identified a suspect Wednesday in several cases of sexual battery that happened between 1988 and 1998.

Forensic evidence linked Leslie Lagrotta, 61, to three sexual abuse cases reported in Orlando from 1988 to 1989 and four rape cases in Volusia County from 1992 through 1998, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood will discuss the investigation Thursday afternoon at a press conference.

Lagrotta submitted a DNA sample in 2010 after he was arrested by Daytona Beach Police and charged with resisting an officer with violence.

According to authorities, Lagrotta then cleared his bank account and stopped all contact with his family members.

Anyone with information about Lagrotta’s location is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 or to call OPD’s non-emergency line at 321-235-5300.

lgarza@orlandosentinel.com