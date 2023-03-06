Central Florida bank robbery suspect caught with ‘large quantity’ of money

Central Florida authorities said they arrested a suspect in a bank robbery with a “large quantity” of money.

On Monday morning, the Leesburg Police Department arrested the suspect without incident, according to a press release from the department.

Officers said around 9:32 a.m., they responded to a Wells Fargo Bank about multiple robbery alarms tripped off at the location.

They confirmed the robbery with a bank employee.

An undercover detective spotted a Black man wearing black shorts and a white muscle shirt running several blocks south of the bank when offices initially arrived on scene, according to the press release.

Officers arrested the unnamed suspect with U.S. currency identified as the same currency from the recently robbed bank. A bank employee also positively identified the suspect, stating he wore a different shirt during the robbery.

Officers located that shirt not too far from the crime scene.