Central Florida bookkeeper pleads guilty to embezzling more than 300K from labor union

United States Attorney Roger Handberg announce that Denise Kovacs has pleaded guilty to embezzlement.

The 60-year-old Clermont resident faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Kovacs was the bookkeeper at Plumbers AFL-CIO Local 803, a labor union that represents plumbers and pipefitters in central Florida.

Kovacs, who worked for the union for five years, charged $261,126 in expenses on the union’s credit card and stole $43,777 in cash from union dues.

To hide her theft, Kovacs altered records which kept union officials in the dark about her embezzlement.

Her sentencing is scheduled for June 21, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger.

