Central Florida Boy Scouts leader arrested on sexual battery, molestation charges

A 52-year-old Central Florida leader at Boy Scouts of America was arrested Friday on charges of sexual battery and molestation, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Three children told investigators in December they “had been touched repeatedly” for several years by John Larsen, district executive for Lake County, according to an arrest report.

It was not immediately clear from the heavily redacted report if the three children are boy scouts.

A mother of one of the victims told investigators that her son said Larsen “has been touching him and performing sexual acts on him since he was approximately eight years old,” the affidavit said.

The woman’s younger son told her Larsen also “touched him sexually” at Larsen’s residence, and she stated “she had no idea any of this had been going on,” the arrest report said.

Another juvenile — who is friends with the two brothers — described encounters with Larsen that “made him uncomfortable,” said he “told Larsen to stop but Larsen ignored him,” and “this continued until about a year ago,” according to the report.

According to Larsen’s LinkedIn profile, he became the district executive for Lake in 2018 and was tasked with development and implementation of educational programs, including STEM.

As of Friday afternoon, his name has been removed from the online BSA staff list of the Central Florida Council.

Larsen was jailed on two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years of age, two counts of sexual battery on a child 12 or older and four counts of lewd molestation.

The arrest report said Larsen works with children daily and goes to schools to recruit children to join the boy scouts.

“Because of the role he held in the community, detectives believe there could be more victims,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about Larsen is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sex Crimes Unit at 407-254-7000 Ext. 70641 or Ext. 70557.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

