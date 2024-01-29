This Central Florida city will be holding its first community market

The community market will showcase dozens of local vendors, food trucks and live music performances by local artists.

Ocoee Parks and Recreation is partnering with Orange Blossom Market Co. to host the first Ocoee Community Market.

It will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 1.

The outdoor market will be held on the first Thursday of each month.

The city wants to encourage residents to shop and eat locally to support small businesses in the community.

