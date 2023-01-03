Central Florida corrections officer arrested for battery, deputies say

A Central Florida corrections officer is out on bond after being arrested for battery.

Deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Medina after he was asked to leave a party after becoming violent.

Medina, 33, is employed as a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Complex in Coleman in Sumter County.

Deputies said Medina was at a party with friends in Davenport and was asked to leave at around 2 a.m. and began arguing with other partygoers.

According to a new release, at some point during the argument, Medina grabbed a female victim “by the left arm against her will, leaving scratch marks.”

The victim told deputies that “everyone was drinking and having a good time when the suspect started acting weird.” She told deputies that she tried to calm Medina down, and that is when he grabbed her arm.

“It is never all right to physically hurt someone, and as an officer at a federal correctional facility, Mr. Medina knew better. Now he has experienced the other side of jail lock-up,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Medina was arrested and transported to the Polk County Jail where he was released after paying a $500 bond.

