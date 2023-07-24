Central Florida couple pleads guilty to charges in Capitol riot

An Ocala couple pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the United States Capitol, with one admitting to assaulting a Capitol police officer.

Jamie Buteau, 50, and Jennifer Buteau, 46, attended the initial Jan. 6 protest outside the U.S. Capitol building before it turned violent. After protesters began forcing their way into the Capitol, the Buteaus entered the building through the breached Senate Wing Door at around 2:25 p.m., according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Buteaus moved with a mob of other rioters into a lobby between the Capitol Crypt and Capitol Visitors Center. Capitol Police officers retreated from the lobby after failing to establish a line to hold back the rioters. When the officers attempted to pull down a set of rolling doors to protect themselves and separate the lobby from the Visitors Center, the rioters blocked the doors to prevent them from closing.

Jamie Buteau picked up a chair and threw it at the officers, authorities said. The chair bounced off a wall and hit one officer in the arm. The Buteaus then continued to walk through the Capitol until exiting through the House wing doors at around 2:45 p.m.

Jamie pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, a felony. Jennifer pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor.

The investigation involved the FBI’s Washington and Jacksonville field offices, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia and the U.S. Capitol Police.

More than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to the press release.