Central Florida deputies arrest 15-year-old after fight turned deadly

Central Florida deputies concluded a 20-day investigation in the shooting death of one 19-year-old man by arresting a 15-year-old teen.

On Thursday, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest. The teen was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, but the Orlando Sentinel is not naming the teen because he was not charged as an adult.

Officials said they spent over 400 hours investigating the death of Jamey “Juju” Bennett on Feb. 5. in Palm Coast. Deputies received a call just before 2 that morning about a shooting in the woods.

They found Bennett on the ground with a gunshot wound on the upper left side of his chest. First responders employed life-saving measures, but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

During the investigation, Flagler officials learned about a fight at an outdoor gathering after Bennett verbally confronted the suspect. They learned the teen suspect subsequently pulled out a gun and shot Bennett in the chest.

Deputies said they served over 20 search warrants and completed over 50 preservation orders for social media accounts and mobile devices to gather the information that led to the arrest.

“This was a difficult case because many witnesses were not immediately forthcoming, and detectives had to use all investigative means at their disposal to solve this case,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “A young man saw his life end unexpectedly, and it happened at the hands of a gunman even younger than him. This was a 15-year-old trying to be a macho man with a gun.”