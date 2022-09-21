Central Florida deputies arrest 19-year-old in attack of female jogger

Central Florida deputies arrested a 19-year-old man for the attempted sexual battery of a jogger.

Authorities took William Paul Stamper, Longwood, into custody early Wednesday morning for the Monday attack, according to a press release from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, officials say that Stamper allegedly attacked the victim in the jogging area of West Wekiva Trail and Harrogate Place around 8:40 p.m.

The victim escaped and told a nearby witness to call 911. The victim gave deputies a description of the suspect, stating his height, clothes and facial hair, according to the press release.

On Tuesday, deputies said their investigation and evidence led them to interview Stamper as a person of interest.

Investigators booked Stamper into John. E. Polk Correction Facility on charges of attempted sexual battery.