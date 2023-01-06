Central Florida deputies arrest 2 in sexual abuse of toddler

Central Florida deputies charged a man and woman for molesting a 2-year-old in their care.

Volusia County investigators charged Jason Zeak and Andrea Shearin with one count of molestation, lascivious exhibit and child abuse, according to a press release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s believed that sometime in October 2022, Zeak, 35, and Shearin, 31, engaged in a sex act with the 2-year-old victim. The Volusia County Child Exploitation Unit received the report after Zeak’s spouse discovered Zeak was having an extramarital affair with Shearin.

Volusia County detectives said they obtained hundreds of text messages detailing the abuse that had already happened and found references to future plans to abuse the toddler.

On Wednesday, deputies took them both to the Volusia County Jail.

Zeak remained in custody on a $152,500 bond as of this writing.

Shearin posted a $152,500 bond and was released Thursday night.