Central Florida deputies arrest fugitive with outstanding warrants, suspended driver’s license

A fugitive with active warrants from Florida and Kentucky was captured after deputies caught him making an illegal U-turn on Interstate 95 early Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, a deputy from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Willy Milfort, 42, after he made an illegal U-turn in the emergency median near mile marker 286 on southbound I-95.

Milfort’s driver’s license has been suspended 18 times since January 2020 for delinquent child support payments, according to deputies.

The Daytona Beach man also had an active warrant in Alachua and Volusia Counties for writ of bodily attachment, as well as an active warrant in Jessamine County, Kentucky for child neglect.

“We have no tolerance for fugitives in Flagler County and another fugitive found that out the hard way,” Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you’re looking to avoid the law, you’ve come to the wrong place. It also amazes me how criminals continue to do things that will draw the attention of law enforcement when they know their license is suspended and they are wanted, but I’m glad they do! Welcome to the Green Roof Inn for Thanksgiving. We don’t serve turkey! Another great job by Deputy Perkins and her back-up being pro-active.”

Milfort was arrested for the out-of-county warrants and additionally charged with knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and t was transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility with bond set at $35,040.

