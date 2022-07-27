Central Florida deputies investigate 17-year-old’s fatal shooting

Central Florida investigators are searching for answers in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

On July 21, deputies discovered the male teen’s body near a roadway in Haines City, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe the shooting of the Davenport resident is related to a non-fatal shooting of another 17-year-old male in Winter Haven.

The shooting of the Winter Haven teen occurred roughly 20 minutes before the fatal shooting of the Davenport teen, according to the press release.

Polk deputies are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

They are offering a reward for anyone who comes forward with information.