Central Florida deputies investigate fatal shooting after responding to an accident call

What started out as a crash investigation in Marion County soon became a homicide investigation after deputies discovered the man behind the wheel had been shot.

Deputies responded to the Marion Oaks Community Center in Ocala around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday after they received a call about an accident.

When deputies arrived, they found the driver of a white Dodge pick up truck had crash into the trees.

When deputies got closer, they realized that the man behind the wheel was shot.

Emergency responders brought him to the hospital, where he died about three hours later.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released any suspect information at this time.

The Community Center was hosting its annual “holiday extravaganza” today.

That event was scheduled to end at about 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

No word on if there were any other witnesses here, nor if the victim was someone who attended the event.

If you have any information you are asked to call Marion County Sheriff’s Officer at 352-732-9111.

