Central Florida deputies searching for armed carjacking suspects

Deputies in Orange County are searching for two armed suspects who carjacked someone on Friday evening.

The carjacking happened on Sherwood Terrace Drive, near Apopka-Vineland Road and W. Colonial Drive around 6 p.m.

According to a news release, the victim was taking things from their car, a 2022 red Acura ILX sedan, when a Black male, pushed them into the front passenger seat of the vehicle at gunpoint.

Deputies said another suspect, a Black female, got in the back seat and restrained the victim from behind. The suspects pulled over about a mile away and made the victim get out of the car.

Deputies described the first suspect as a Black male, in his mid-20s, who was clean-shaven and had a short afro. He is skinny, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tll and was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts. The other suspect was described as a Black female, in her mid-20s who was wearing a light yellow hat or shower cap and carrying a pink umbrella.

The license plate number for the stolen Acura is a Florida tag 15AMTC.

If you spot the car or suspects, please call 911 or Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

