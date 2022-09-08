Central Florida deputies say teen stabbed grandmother to death: report

Central Florida law enforcement officials said a 16-year-old told deputies he stabbed his grandmother to death, according to media reports.

Brevard County deputies found 57-year-old victim Muriel Ladonna Emerson dead in the kitchen of a home in Rockledge, WKMG reported.

Investigators said deputies saw the teen near a gas station in Cocoa. He had cuts on his hand and blood on his shirt, WKMG reported.

When authorities asked about the blood, he told them he’d just stabbed his grandmother “too many times to count.”

The suspect didn’t share a motive, the station reported. He now faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Read the full report on clickorlando.com.