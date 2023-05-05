Florida high school student accused of posting viral school shooting threat

School districts across Central Florida assured parents on Friday that a school shooting threat being spread on social media was a hoax.

On Friday afternoon, police said an 18-year-old South Florida high school student was arrested and is accused of making the threatening post on social media.

Coral Springs police arrested J.P. Taravella High School student Catrina Petit on Friday. Police said she send the threat out fraudulently using another student’s name and computer access. Officers said the threat was later posted on social media, spreading across the state. Petit is facing several felony charges.

Some Central Florida schools saw more law enforcement Friday as officials were looking into the threat.

Multiple districts reported that they’d all gotten the exact same threat.

