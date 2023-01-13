Central Florida doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill

Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately.

Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill.

Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova Road in Ormond Beach.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 9, patients accused Hollington of battery in 2019 and 2021.

READ: Lisa Marie Presley’s death: Were stomach issues a symptom of a heart problem?

In a report from 2019, a woman said during a doctor’s appointment, Hollington pulled her in a tight hug and when she tried to break away, he touched her breasts. No charges were filed in the case.

Then in 2021, the report states another woman said Hollington asked to touch her hair during an appointment. She allowed him to, then Hollington began rubbing her hair and moaning.

He was charged in that case, but the charges were eventually dropped.

READ: Man accused of shooting driver in road rage faces charges, Osceola County deputies say

Both situations happened in the doctor’s office, which now appears to be closed.

Last October, Hollington was indicted and charged with 10 counts of distribution of controlled substances, and one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Hollington allegedly distributed prescription drugs out of his St. Augustine clinic.

READ: Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County

Not long after his arrest, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office put out a release on social media that said Hollington was prescribing controlled substances in exchange for sexual favors.

Channel 9 reached out to Ormond Beach police asking why they want victims to come forward now, but so far we haven’t heard back.

Hollington’s medical license is still active, according to the Florida Department of Health. He is facing more than 20 years in federal prison in the prescription drug cases.

READ: Temperatures to plunge into 30s as cold front moves into Central Florida

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.