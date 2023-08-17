Central Florida driver arrested after throwing rock at another driver during road rage incident

A driver in Flagler County was arrested after throwing a rock at another driver during a road rage incident.

Deputies said the victim was traveling eastbound on State Road 100 when the suspect, driving a Ford F-150, threw a rock at his victim’s vehicle at the intersection of SR-100 and Old Kings Road.

The golf ball-sized rock came in the open passenger window, hit the windshield, and bounced off the dashboard hitting the victim in the face, causing minor injuries.

With the help of the FCSO Real Time Crime Center, investigators were able to track down and find the suspect’s pickup truck in Flagler County.

Peter Cicacci-Blackwell, 32, was arrested and charged with throwing a missile into a vehicle, criminal mischief, and battery.

The Palm Coast man was released after posting a $16,500 bond.

“Even though it may seem relatively minor, the rock could have caused significant injury,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “Drivers need to remember to control their anger and don’t escalate incidents. Call us instead and let our deputies investigate the situation. Otherwise, you will see the inside of the Green Roof Inn and that could have been avoided if you control your anger and actions.”

