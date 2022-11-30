Central Florida ‘fake cop’ Jeremy Dewitte arrested again

One of Central Florida’s most notable fake cops has again found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Less than three months after being released from prison for impersonating a police officer, Jeremy Dewitte was arrested Tuesday evening for violating his probation.

According to Dewitte, who is also a registered sex offender, it was for failing to take down the YouTube channel where he infamously filmed himself guiding funeral processions on his “Metro-State” motorcycle.

The motorcycle — and the other vehicles in his company’s fleet — was equipped with flashing lights, an air horn and sirens, which he was careful to not use in certain jurisdictions.

READ: Registered sex offender who impersonated police officer now facing theft charges in Lake County

In his videos, he can be seen speeding and weaving his way through traffic and instructing drivers to pull over.

Dewitte said his account was hacked and he lost control of that channel, which has been inactive for a year.

On a second YouTube channel, he posted a video of himself hanging Christmas decorations hours before his arrest.

READ: Orange County sergeant accused of abuse of power terminated

“If you don’t hear from me sometime soon, probably sitting in jail, and I’m sure you’ll see all that all over the place,” he predicted.

Dewitte struck a more defiant tone after his arrest Tuesday night.

“I’m not going back to prison,” he said. “Not today.”

READ: Seminole County detention deputy accused of delivering drugs to inmate

Dewitte served approximately 15 of his 18-month sentence on his impersonation charge. Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said he hoped that number would be added to from the latest chapter of the drama — if nothing more than to try to encourage the man to straighten out his life.

“He’s a frequent flyer,” Lopez said. “The guy definitely loves the attention apparently. So, this time, hopefully he’ll go to jail for a little bit. Maybe he can get some special attention there.”

READ: ‘Students are out of control’: Brevard County school discipline plan gains support from teachers

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.