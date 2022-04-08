Central Florida firefighter accused of extorting teen victim: report

Central Florida authorities are accusing a firefighter of coercing a 14-year-old girl into sending him nude photos.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Dalton Battle, 24, with one count of solicitation, extortion, and unlawful use of a two-way device, WESH reported on Friday.

In 2019, Battle added the victim on the social media app Snapchat after finding her on Instagram.

When the victim told Battle her age, he threatened to tell the victim’s mother she was on Snapchat unless the victim sent him nude photos, WESH reported.

The victim says Battle continued asking for videos, but she ignored him until March 2022.

