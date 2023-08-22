Central Florida football coach fired, students suspended after hazing video surfaces
Central Florida football coach fired, students suspended after hazing video surfaces
Central Florida football coach fired, students suspended after hazing video surfaces
Fitzgerald was fired after numerous allegations of hazing within Northwestern football.
New Mexico State’s program was shut down early last season and Greg Heiar was fired after hazing allegations and a deadly shooting.
Dan Wetzel & SI’s Pat Forde make sense of the University of Michigan’s decision to levy a 3-game suspension on head coach Jim Harbaugh after the NCAA abstained from doing so just last week.
Cancel cable and save money — these streaming wizards let you enjoy Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more.
The punishment revolves around what the NCAA deemed to be false statements amid an investigation into alleged recruiting violations.
And that can also clean up any, uh, questionable messes.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Thursday's Steelers vs. Falcons game.
Amazon will continue adding more FAST channels over time, the company wrote in the press release. First introduced in May, Fire TV Channels are available on Fire TV-branded smart TVs and streaming devices. Customers can find the Fire TV Channels app via the “Your Apps and Channels” section, the Free icon in the navigation bar or labeled content rows throughout the Fire TV user interface.
FIFA's biggest challenge, now, is to sustain that shift in the three-year, 10-month interim between World Cups, and to use this quadrennial showcase to ease the broader sport’s growing pains rather than mask them.
Here are our pop culture picks for Aug. 21-27, including the best deals we could find for each.
The college football coaching carousel doesn't seem as fraught as normal, but all it takes is one domino for panic to set in.
TikTok competitor Triller is preparing to go public, but estimates from Apptopia call its self-reported user numbers into question. Per Triller's S-1 filing, the short-form video app has had 550 million lifetime sign-ups. Apptopia’s data is only inclusive of mobile app installs, which means if Triller's numbers are correct, the remaining deficit would have to come via web sign-ups.
The popular soda machine may not be the best option for a drink.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Bama Rush once again took over TikTok in the month of August and some followers are digging deeper into the Pants Store many sorority rushers have referenced.
The Trojans are the favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. Can they win the conference and make the College Football Playoff?
Explore a strange planet, sail through the stars or inflict some street justice with these stellar titles.
YouTube announced today how it plans to approach the impact AI technology is having on the music industry with regard to its video hosting platform and its existing partnerships across the music industry, including with artists, labels and other rightsholders. While the company is bullish on AI's potential to "enhance music's unique creative expression," it also says it needs to ensure the integrity of artists' work is protected. To that end, the company is launching something it's calling YouTube's Music AI Incubator, to help inform its approach to AI by working with artists, songwriters and producers across the industry to make decisions about how to proceed.