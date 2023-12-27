Central Florida forecast for wet cooldown overnight ahead of weekend cold front

A mild, dry day is expected Wednesday before a cool front brings higher chances for rain overnight and a drop in temperatures into the 50s, according to the National Weather Service. A weekend cold front, though, could should see temps drop into the 40s.

Also, the threat of heavy fog remains mostly in Volusia County through Wednesday morning, but with visibility reported in the 3-5 mile range along both the Volusia and Brevard coasts. Fog is expected to dissipate by 8 or 9 a.m., the NWS said.

Rain chance are expected to grow by late Wednesday and past midnight that could bring 1 to 1.5 inches to some areas, although most of east Central Florida will see less than a quarter inch, the NWS said.

The day will see mostly dry conditions, though, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and northwest winds that will be around 10 mph before dying down overnight.

“Afternoon highs will still be near normal, with temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s,” NWS forecasters said.

That will pave the way for colder temperatures this weekend.

A weak low pressure wave will push across Florida during the day on Thursday, though, that will be followed by a trailing cold front on Thursday night and into overnight Friday with a high pressure ridge that will settle over Florida by Saturday night through Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop to lows in the 40s across Central Florida dipping to the 30s in some parts of the northern counties with Saturday night forecast to be the coldest of the three nights with patchy frost possible especially in the Lake and Volusia counties.