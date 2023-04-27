Central Florida hailstorm damage: What to know about door-to-door roofing companies

As West Melbourne was pounded by pea-size hail Wednesday, property owners in Lake County reported the return of door-to-door roof replacement companies taking advantage of the previous day’s storm.

The industry had received a bad rap over the past several years. While some companies are legitimately trying to get their name out, the door-to-door business was known for being plagued with scammers offering to inspect and fix roofs and force insurance companies to pay up – or face costly lawsuits.

Lawmakers, faced with mounting anger over sky-high property insurance hikes, cut off some of the ways these companies made their money by forcing property owners to pay attorneys’ fees and ending assignment of benefits contracts.

While analysts believe those measures will work in due time, the return of the door-knocking didn’t come as a surprise to some.

Channel 9 viewer @krys_gearhart sent in these photos of hail in Groveland.

“They’re hoping that you’re not watching the news and being informed,” Universal Insurance Agency owner Diana Giron said.

Giron said it was easy to tell if a roof had hail damage. If dents couldn’t already be seen, owners are advised to check laws and downspouts for signs of asphalt granules.

Owners can even check their home’s gutters. Granules are typically found there, but not in piles a person can stick a finger into.

Giron’s advice was to document the hail, including providing a way to measure the size of the stones, and then call an insurance agent or reputable roofing company that offers free damage inspections.

Then, she said, let your insurance company handle the claim.

“The insurance carrier is on the risk already,” she said. “They want to take care of you and they want to make you whole. Trust in the system and let the insurance companies do their job.”

Other agents offered the same advice, though they admitted hail claims could be tricky and people living next to one another would receive different outcomes depending on their carrier.

