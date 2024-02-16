This Central Florida high school will be the first to perform ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’

Dr. Phillips High School will bring the wizarding world of Harry Potter to their theater in the next school year.

Broadway Licensing Global announces official winners of the “Wands at the Ready” competition to perform the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child high school edition.

The competition received over 70 submissions from across the United States showcasing why their drama program was “magical” enough to be the first school in their state to produce the official school version of the hit Broadway show.

The competition ran from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15, 2023.

Schools had to submit a video to emphasize the “magic” of their drama program, demonstrating a passion for the arts, student inclusion and diversity.

In total, schools from 31 states and Puerto Rico were selected as winners.

The winning schools can perform the official Harry Potter and the Cursed Child high school edition between Oct. 15 and Nov. 10.

The show’s original creative team has worked on the high school version of the play, including playwright Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, and with the approval of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

The play adaptation will be a shorter runtime than the original and will cater to schools with large or small budgets.

See the full list of contest winners:

Alabama: Hewitt-Trussville High School

Alaska: Ketchikan High School

Arizona: Queen Creek High School

California: Cordova High School

Connecticut: Wilton High School

Delaware: Middletown High School

Florida: Dr. Phillips High School

Illinois: Coal City High School

Indiana: Madison Consolidated High School

Iowa: Northeast Community High School

Massachusetts: Westford Academy

Michigan: Portage Central High School

Minnesota: Armstrong High School

Missouri: Sullivan High School

Montana: Flathead High School

Nevada: Faith Lutheran High School

New York: Cornwall Central High School

North Carolina: Cape Hatteras Secondary School

Ohio: Firestone CLC Akron School for the Arts

Oklahoma: Riverfield Country Day School

Oregon: Roosevelt High School

Pennsylvania: York County School of Technology

Puerto Rico: Caribbean School

South Dakota: Hot Springs High School

Tennessee: Collierville High School

Texas: East View High School

Utah: East High School

Virginia: Riverside High School

Wisconsin: Waukesha High School

