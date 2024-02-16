This Central Florida high school will be the first to perform ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
Dr. Phillips High School will bring the wizarding world of Harry Potter to their theater in the next school year.
Broadway Licensing Global announces official winners of the “Wands at the Ready” competition to perform the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child high school edition.
The competition received over 70 submissions from across the United States showcasing why their drama program was “magical” enough to be the first school in their state to produce the official school version of the hit Broadway show.
The competition ran from Nov. 17 to Dec. 15, 2023.
Schools had to submit a video to emphasize the “magic” of their drama program, demonstrating a passion for the arts, student inclusion and diversity.
In total, schools from 31 states and Puerto Rico were selected as winners.
The winning schools can perform the official Harry Potter and the Cursed Child high school edition between Oct. 15 and Nov. 10.
The show’s original creative team has worked on the high school version of the play, including playwright Jack Thorne, director John Tiffany, producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender, and with the approval of Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
The play adaptation will be a shorter runtime than the original and will cater to schools with large or small budgets.
See the full list of contest winners:
Alabama: Hewitt-Trussville High School
Alaska: Ketchikan High School
Arizona: Queen Creek High School
California: Cordova High School
Connecticut: Wilton High School
Delaware: Middletown High School
Florida: Dr. Phillips High School
Illinois: Coal City High School
Indiana: Madison Consolidated High School
Iowa: Northeast Community High School
Massachusetts: Westford Academy
Michigan: Portage Central High School
Minnesota: Armstrong High School
Missouri: Sullivan High School
Montana: Flathead High School
Nevada: Faith Lutheran High School
New York: Cornwall Central High School
North Carolina: Cape Hatteras Secondary School
Ohio: Firestone CLC Akron School for the Arts
Oklahoma: Riverfield Country Day School
Oregon: Roosevelt High School
Pennsylvania: York County School of Technology
Puerto Rico: Caribbean School
South Dakota: Hot Springs High School
Tennessee: Collierville High School
Texas: East View High School
Utah: East High School
Virginia: Riverside High School
Wisconsin: Waukesha High School
