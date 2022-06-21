Central Florida homeowner shoots 1 suspect during break-in, 2nd at-large

A Lake County homeowner is unharmed after shooting one man who allegedly tried to break into his house.

Leesburg police officers said Jeffrey Scott Garrard, 55, is still in ICU recovering from the gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Leesburg Police Department. Detectives are unable to speak with him at this time.

On Monday, Garrard and another unidentified suspect allegedly tried to burglarize the house while the homeowner was inside of it. After the shooting, the second suspect fled the scene, and police were unable to locate him, according to the press release.

Officials filed a search warrant for a vehicle and the contents found inside of it.

They are still searching for the second suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.