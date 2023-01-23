Central Florida inmate found guilty of murdering his cellmate

A Central Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his cellmate.

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found Romeo Lopez-Hernandez, 37, of first-degree premeditated murder.

During the trial, it was revealed that on Feb. 1, 2021, Lopez-Hernandez strangled his cellmate to death by using a torn bed sheet he had made with an improvised knife.

According to a news release, Lopez-Hernandez confessed to the murder and bragged about it to prison personnel.

At trial, Lopez-Hernandez changed his story and claimed the victim had committed suicide.

Lopez-Hernandez faces a mandatory penalty of life in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 2023.

